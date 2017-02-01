U. details efforts to improve response to sex assault

In the email, University Police Chief Dale Brophy was quoted saying that the department could not determine whether the assault occurred.

"We are not calling into question that this person may have experienced something terrible at some point in her life, but we are not able to find evidence that a crime occurred at the place, date and time reported," Brophy said.

The student and alumni group, known as SLC Against Sexual Assault, objected that the email's wording will have a chilling effect, discouraging male and female victims from reporting rapes. Members delivered Pershing an 11-page letter in December describing changes they want to see on campus, including the university hosting a public meeting about campus sexual assault and increased resources for the school's Title IX office.

Title IX is a federal law that bars sex discrimination and requires universities to swiftly respond to and resolve complaints of sexual violence.

In his response, Pershing said the U.'s Presidential Task Force on Campus Safety — which includes Mahalia Lotz, one of the group's members — began meeting Jan. 11. The task force, including representatives from the Women's Resource Center and the Center for Student Wellness, will make recommendations this spring about how the school can improve sexual assault prevention, physical safety on campus and training for students, faculty and staff.

The school already is working to implement an online sexual misconduct training module for school employees, he wrote.

Pershing also said the U. is "reviewing best practices" related to releasing the names and violations of individuals found responsible for breaking sex-assault policies. The group had asked Pershing to make the findings public and place them on the transcripts of such students.

The group also asked that steps for initiating a Title IX investigation be more accessible. Pershing said in his letter that school officials are creating a website where sexual assault policies, reporting information, and other resources can be found.

The Office fo Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action/Title IX "is aimed at providing more transparency and easier access to nondiscrimination policies, including those regarding sexual misconduct," he said.

The U. currently is under federal investigation because of a complaint from graduate Nisha Kavalam, who said the school mishandled her sexual assault investigation by taking more than a year to find her attacker responsible, including appeals. It is one of three Utah colleges — including Brigham Young University and Westminster College — being investigated for their handling of sexual assault complaints.

The U.S. Department of Education recommends schools complete their investigation within 60 days, not including appeals. The department notes that an "unduly long appeals process may impact whether the school's response was prompt and equitable as required by Title IX."

Pershing said the Academic Senate has approved a new policy setting a 60-day deadline for investigations. The change still must be approved by the Board of Trustees.

He also noted that three Campus Sexual Assault Resources and Information Sessions — started in the fall — will be held in February. Students can hear from and talk to police officers, the counseling center and victim advocates at these sessions.

On Facebook, SLC Against Sexual Assault leader Mira Reynolds encouraged members to attend "so the university can understand how important this issue is to the community."

Reynolds said on Facebook the group will meet again soon to discuss Pershing's letter and any future actions they plan to take.

