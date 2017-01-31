Bill criminalizing panhandling on high-speed roads clears Utah House committee

The bill excludes activity related to traffic crashes and medical emergencies, like the exchange of insurance information, or when a driver is legally parked.

"This applies only to, shall we say, high-speed roads," Eliason said. "This does not apply to the majority of road miles in the state."

Past laws have restricted panhandling on sidewalks or along all roadways, and have resulted in court challenges on the basis of First Amendment protections.

Eliason said he wrote his bill to avoid the issues of previous laws, while addressing the safety risks that result from blocking or impeding the flow of traffic.

"It can apply to both the pedestrian and the driver," Eliason said, "because they're both engaging in behavior that is risky to both parties, as well as other motorists."

No one spoke against the bill during Tuesday's committee hearing, but some organizations have previously stated that Eliason's proposal would prohibit roadside collections for charitable efforts, like the "Fill the Boot" campaign organized by the Professional Firefighters of Utah Union.

Union president Jack Tidrow said "Fill The Boot" would be affected by bill, but that collections could be moved off the road and into other public spaces.

"There are still ways to collect money," Tidrow said.

Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, said that as the former mayor of West Valley, he supports the bill as a tool to help local governments maintain public safety.

"People need to know that in the state of Utah we do value safety on our roadways," Winder said.

Marina Lowe, legislative and policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, said the ACLU is always concerned about bills that impact panhandling, but does not have specific objections to Eliason's proposal.

"We do appreciate that [Eliason] is focused on the safety of pedestrians," Lowe said, "rather than trying to limit constitutionally-protected speech."

Under the bill, a violation would carry the penalty of an infraction, similar to jaywalking, Eliason said. Three or more violations in a single year would increase the penalty to a Class C misdemeanor.