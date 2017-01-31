Police investigating death of man whose body was found at Mormon meetinghouse in Utah

Police were investigating a "suspicious death" Tuesday after they found a man's body at an LDS Church meetinghouse in Gunnison.

Police were notified of the body located in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, at about 100 North and 100 West, at about 7:30 a.m., said Gunnison Valley Police Chief Brett McCall.

McCall said the body belonged to a 21-year-old Hispanic man who has "an extensive criminal history" and is "well-known" to law enforcement officers.

The body did not appear to have many injuries, McCall said, but there was "a substantial amount of blood" at the scene. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death, McCall said.