Police ID man found dead at Mormon meetinghouse

Police have identified a man whose body was found in the parking lot of an LDS meetinghouse in Gunnison on Tuesday morning.

Police believe Ricardo Valencia, a 21-year-old man from Gunnison, had been involved in a confrontation at a house party Monday night and was asked to leave. According to a news release, Valencia punched a window on his way out, cut his arm and lost consciousness from blood loss in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at about 100 North and 100 West.

Officers say Valencia was intoxicated, and they believe he died from a combination of blood loss and exposure to the cold weather.