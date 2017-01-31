UHP: Fog-slickened overpasses plague Tuesday commuters

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a rash of crashes Tuesday morning as low-lying fog, combined with a thin layer of ice, sent commuters sliding.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., UHP handled at least 15 Wasatch Front freeway crashes, including several in Davis County where fog-slickened overpasses in particular were scenes of a rollover and a two-car crash.

No serious injuries were reported, however, and Utah Department of Transportation trucks alleviated the dangerous conditions with quick trips to spread salt on the icy stretches, said UHP Sgt. Todd Royce.

