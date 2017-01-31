Sen. Orrin Hatch blasts Dems for acting ‘like idiots’ in holding up Trump nominees

Democrats have argued that Tom Price, Trump's pick to head the Health and Human Services Department, and Steven Mnuchin, nominated to run the Treasury Department, misled the committee in their testimony.

"We have great concern that Senator Hatch is asking us to vote on two nominees today who have out-and-out lied to our committee," Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said at a news conference.

The Columbus Dispatch reported last weekend that Mnuchin misled the committee by testifying that WestOne Bank, which he led, did not engage in the questionable practice of "robo-signing" mortgage documents. The newspaper said its analysis revealed frequent use of the practice.

Hatch, who chairs the Finance Committee, said he was "really disappointed" in his Democratic colleagues and that the two nominees are going through "regardless."

"They really shouldn't treat dignified people who are willing to sacrifice and serve in the government this way," Hatch said of Price and Mnuchin.

Hatch, the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had stood in lockstep with fellow Republicans last year in blocking then-President Barack Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, even denying the appeals court judge a hearing. Republicans argued for months that the next president should get to pick the high court replacement for the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The appointment of Garland, whom Hatch had praised, was held up for nine months until it expired at the end of Obama's second term.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., blasted the Democrat's "rank, partisan obstructionism that is totally inappropriate."

Hatch said he would reschedule the committee's confirmation votes.

