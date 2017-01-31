Utah teacher charged with rape for allegedly having sex with student

A Utah County school teacher has been charged with rape and other crimes for allegedly having sex and providing alcohol to a 17-year-old student.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with the first-degree felony rape count, along with third-degree felony tampering with a witness and two counts of misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor.

If convicted of the rape charge, Lewis could face a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that because the alleged victim is under the age of 18 and Lewis "occupied a position of special trust" as his teacher, the teen boy could not legally consent to any sexual contact.