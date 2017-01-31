Bomb threat that evacuated Salt Lake City’s Jewish Community Center one of 17 nationwide

She pointed to the weekend attack on a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead.

"I think on one hand it just erodes the confidence you have that you can just go about your daily life," she said.

Employees at the JCC said their day began normally on Tuesday. The facility — home to a preschool and kindergarten as well as workout facilities — was filled with children and others who were there to exercise indoors as the Salt Lake Valley air quality outside remained at unhealthy levels.

Doug Hill, a long-time personal trainer at the center, was on the first floor when an employee who apparently received the threat via phone alerted visitors and employees of the call.

After the rash of threats nationally and recent warnings that the threatening behavior would continue, the center's employees had in recent weeks updated evacuation plans.

"They've been preparing us for the possibility for the last few weeks," Hill said.

About 300 people — among them 220 students and 80 staffers — were taken to the warmth of nearby University Hospital, police said.

The evacuation was by word of mouth. After the children were moved to the hospital, parents streamed in to meet them.

Salt Lake City police responded to the JCC at 9:24 a.m. Officers were dispatched to assess the threat. Shortly before 11 a.m., a bomb-sniffing dog was seen entering the building, located at 2 N. Medical Drive.

As they were responding to the call, police recognized it matched similar threats that have become nearly routine within the Jewish community in recent weeks.

"This might be part of a larger incident that's happening across the nation," Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said. "Other places across the nation have received bomb threats as well. Other locations that are related to the Jewish community."

By the time police declared the scene cleared and safe for students and center employees to return at 12:40 p.m., Paul Goldenberg, National Director of Secure Community Network, a New York-based nonprofit that advises Jewish community groups on security, was tallying up the day's threats and evacuations nationwide.

Centers in Minneapolis, San Diego, Albany, New York, Boulder, Colo., and New Haven, Conn. were among those evacuated due to bomb threats on Tuesday.

"We're at 17, which makes, since Jan. 4, unfortunately we're up to 65," Goldenberg said.