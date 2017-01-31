Bomb threat forces evacuation of Salt Lake City’s Jewish Community Center

A bomb threat forced evacuation of Salt Lake City's I.J. & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center late Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said the JCC reported the telephoned threat at 9:24 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to assess the threat, and to determine if a bomb squad and/or explosives-sniffing dogs were needed.

Students were taken to nearby Primary Children's Hospital.

JCC staff decided to evacuate the complex, at 2 N. Medical Drive, as a precaution, said JCC Executive Director Andrea Alcabes.

"Our emergency procedures were followed and all went very smoothly. There have been bomb threats at several JCC's around the country," she said.