Bomb threat forces evacuation of Salt Lake City’s Jewish Community Center

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 5 minutes ago
A bomb threat forced evacuation of Salt Lake City's I.J. & Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center late Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said the JCC reported the telephoned threat at 9:24 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to assess the threat, and to determine if a bomb squad and/or explosives-sniffing dogs were needed.

Students were taken to nearby Primary Children's Hospital.

JCC staff decided to evacuate the complex, at 2 N. Medical Drive, as a precaution, said JCC Executive Director Andrea Alcabes.

"Our emergency procedures were followed and all went very smoothly. There have been bomb threats at several JCC's around the country," she said.

Indeed, just last week the center had reported its facility had not been among at Jewish properties receiving nearly 30 bomb threats in at least 18 states at that time.

On Jan. 18, the Anti-Defamation League issued a nationwide "security advisory" to Jewish institutions.

While none of those threats were deemed creditable, the ADL urged targeted sites to still "take these threats seriously [and] to review ... security procedures and remain in close contact with law enforcement."

JCC is open to people of all faiths, offering fitness and recreational facilities, a preschool and kindergarten, after-school, arts, concerts and cultural programs.

