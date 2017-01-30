Utah State president concerned with how Trump’s immigration order may affect international students and faculty

Delivering a message of inclusiveness and a warning against international travel, the new president of Utah State University sent an email to all students, faculty and staff about President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned about the members of our university community who may be impacted by the recent executive order suspending the issuance of visas and other immigration benefits to nationals of seven countries for 90 days," said President Noelle Cockett.

Those seven countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. She recommended that foreign nationals from these nations avoid leaving the country.