Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah State president concerned with how Trump’s immigration order may affect international students and faculty

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Delivering a message of inclusiveness and a warning against international travel, the new president of Utah State University sent an email to all students, faculty and staff about President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned about the members of our university community who may be impacted by the recent executive order suspending the issuance of visas and other immigration benefits to nationals of seven countries for 90 days," said President Noelle Cockett.

Those seven countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. She recommended that foreign nationals from these nations avoid leaving the country.

Cockett, who took over as the university's president this month, began her message by saying those at Utah State "are committed to promoting diversity and inclusiveness on our campuses. ... We will not tolerate discrimination and harassment in the USU academic environment and workplace."

She urged those with concerns about their visa status or questions about international travel to contact the university's Office of Global Engagement at 435-797-1124.

Matt Canham

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()