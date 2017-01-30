Former Utah Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 11-year-old boy

A former Herriman Boy Scout leader was sentenced to prison Monday for molesting an 11-year-old boy last year who was a member of troop.

Lyle Scott Mackay, 47, was charged in 3rd District Court with one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Mackay pleaded guilty in November to attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, also a first-degree felony but carrying a lesser potential punishment.

On Monday, Judge William Kendall sentenced Mackay to a term of three years to life at the Utah State Prison.

Charging documents say the victim went to the home of Mackay, his Scout leader at the time, to play a board game on March 18. After arriving, the boy learned that Mackay wanted to watch a college basketball game instead and took him into the bedroom, according to the document.