Former Utah Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 11-year-old boy

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
A former Herriman Boy Scout leader was sentenced to prison Monday for molesting an 11-year-old boy last year who was a member of troop.

Lyle Scott Mackay, 47, was charged in 3rd District Court with one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Mackay pleaded guilty in November to attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, also a first-degree felony but carrying a lesser potential punishment.

On Monday, Judge William Kendall sentenced Mackay to a term of three years to life at the Utah State Prison.

Charging documents say the victim went to the home of Mackay, his Scout leader at the time, to play a board game on March 18. After arriving, the boy learned that Mackay wanted to watch a college basketball game instead and took him into the bedroom, according to the document.

Mackay had the boy sit on his lap and then fondled him, charges state. The child told his mother what had happened, and she contacted police that evening, charges state.

Mark Griffin, an executive with the Great Salt Lake Council of Boy Scouts of America, has said that the behavior referenced in allegations against Mackay is "unacceptable and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands."

Once the organization learned of the allegations against Mackay, Griffin has said, it "took immediate action to remove this individual and preclude him from any further participation in the Scouting program."

 

