Bill to protect teachers from abusive parents and students clears House committee

HB62, sponsored by Orem Republican Rep. Keven Stratton, adds "abusive conduct" to a list of student conduct that requires parental notification, like bullying and hazing. The bill also directs districts to enact a grievance process for teachers who experience abuse.
"Our teachers were inappropriately vulnerable without this legislation," Stratton said.
The bill defines abusive conduct as verbal or physical actions directed at a school employee that "a reasonable person would determine is intended to cause intimidation, humiliation or unwarranted distress."
A single action would not constitute abuse, according to the bill, and school districts would be allowed to offer voluntary training on abusive conduct to parents and students.
"This is something that is going to be very helpful," Stratton said.
Stratton sponsored similar legislation last year, which received the unanimous approval of the House Education Committee in the final week of the 2016 session but did not receive a vote on the House floor.
The bill addresses a need in education, Poulson said, noting that her experience with a stolen purse was not an isolated incident.
"Any educator," Poulson said, "has tons of stories about this sort of thing."
