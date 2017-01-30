Bill to protect teachers from abusive parents and students clears House committee

Schools » Bill would adjust policies to address untoward treatment from students, parents.

When she was a teacher, Rep. Marie Poulson said Monday, there was a time when she had to chase a student down a hall after he stole her purse.

The student's pockets were stuffed with her cash and credit cards, Poulson said, but after the chase ended, she still had to deal with the child's family.

"I turned him in and then received abusive phone calls from his parents the rest of the year," Poulson, D-Salt Lake City, said.

Poulson was speaking in favor of a bill that would require school districts to create policies to address teacher abuse from students and family members.