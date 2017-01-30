UTA employee fired over FrontRunner-FedEx truck crash

The gates at the 1100 N. 100 East intersection, due to accumulations of ice and snow that day, had defaulted as programmed to the "down and active" position. However, the employee decided to raise the gates again, where they remained when the crash occurred.

UTA said its investigation — done in cooperation with federal and state safety officials and FedEx — blamed the accident on the employee's "failure to follow existing Standard Operating Procedures and established protocols."

Under those protocols, not only should the barrier arms have been lowered and associated emergency lights flashing, but the train itself should not have been traveling at more than 15 mph as it crossed the intersection.

"The standard procedure states that the protection is to be in place and verified with operators prior to getting authorization to raise the gates. This did not happen," Goeres said.

Because the arms were up, the train proceeded at its normal speed and was still traveling at 40 mph when it tore into the truck and its trailer.

"We're just very grateful that no one was seriously injured," Goeres said, adding that all UTA train controllers and system managers have since undergone "refresher" courses on protocols and procedures.

UTA did not identify the terminated employee other than to say he was an experienced and fully-trained member of the rail maintenance staff.

"This was the first time this type of accident occurred on our system in the nine years of operating FrontRunner," Goeres said, insisting that UTA had "responded to this incident with diligence and a focus on public safety."

While emphasizing the system is safe, Goeres also stressed that in addition to UTA's own workers, "the public should always be aware of their surroundings when near rail crossings and rail cars."

Numerous crashes involving both FrontRunner and TRAX light rail trains have occurred over the years when drivers attempted to go around lowered, flashing barrier arms.

