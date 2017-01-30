Salt Lake City mayor releases draft policy for releasing police body cam recordings

Outside agencies investigating or prosecuting cases related to officer-involved shootings would have to provide the city's police department with a written argument against public disclosure, and renew that request every 30 days until 180 days, when the footage would be released regardless of other interests.

Earlier Monday, 11 members of a group called Utah Against Police Brutality sat outside Biskupski's office to demand access to the draft, which they and others now have until March 1 to comment on.

Group member Jacob Jensen said after the draft was released that the six-month limit is progress, but the policy would still allow officials to shield officers from public scrutiny.

The good news, Jensen says, is that the public has been invited to give input on the policy.

"We look forward to making those comments to the mayor's office and working with them to make sure that the body-cam footage is truly public purview."

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Mohamed's shooting prompted a community discussion about how best to accomplish the transparency that he said Biskupski has pushed for since taking office.

Community advocates have met regularly throughout the year to strike a balance between the public interests and protections under the state's open records law, Brown said.

"We're trying to find that very delicate balance," he said.

Mohamed, now 18, faces two felony charges after police say he used a hollow metal rod to assault a man after a drug purchase near the shelter.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah won a recent decision by the State Records Committee to release the footage, but Salt Lake County had signaled its intent to appeal that decision until the footage was shown in juvenile court last Monday as part of the prosecution's case against Mohamed.

ACLU of Utah staff attorney Leah Farrell said the mayor's draft policy was "a really positive step" toward increased transparency.

"We believe, as it appears they do, that these are public records and that they should be released as soon as possible," Farrell said, adding that the ACLU will keep a "watchful eye" on the 30- and 180-day periods to make sure that they don't become "default release times."

District Attorney Sim Gill, who had previously argued that releasing footage of Mohamed's shooting might "violate the rights of the accused or compromise the integrity of the process," did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

mpiper@sltrib.com

Twitter: @matthew_piper