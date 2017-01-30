Fire closes down Midvale stretch of State Street

A structure fire closed down several lanes of State Street in Midvale late Monday morning.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Taylor Sandstrom confirmed crews were en route to the blaze about 10:45 a.m. at a house near State Street, at 20 E. 7800 South, but he had few other details to immediately share.

Police were diverting traffic around the scene. All southbound and the left northbound lanes of State Street were closed down.

No injuries were initially reported.

The Tribune will update this story as more information develops.

