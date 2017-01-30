Layton drug deal-turned-robbery shooting leaves man ‘very critical’

A 19-year-old man was fighting for his life Monday after having been shot during what Layton police say was a drug deal-turned-robbery.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said two male suspects, ages 18 and 19, were in custody in connection with the 10:25 p.m. Sunday incident near Chapel Street Park.

The victim, along with his girlfriend, purportedly drove to the location to sell drugs to the suspects. However, when the two men got inside the vehicle they attempted to rob the victim, and during an altercation he was shot once in the head.

The suspects then fled the car, which the victim's girlfriend drove a short distance away before calling 911.