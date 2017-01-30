Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Layton drug deal-turned-robbery shooting leaves man ‘very critical’

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A 19-year-old man was fighting for his life Monday after having been shot during what Layton police say was a drug deal-turned-robbery.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said two male suspects, ages 18 and 19, were in custody in connection with the 10:25 p.m. Sunday incident near Chapel Street Park.

The victim, along with his girlfriend, purportedly drove to the location to sell drugs to the suspects. However, when the two men got inside the vehicle they attempted to rob the victim, and during an altercation he was shot once in the head.

The suspects then fled the car, which the victim's girlfriend drove a short distance away before calling 911.

The victim remained in "extremely critical" condition at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

"Throughout course of night our officers were able to track down the suspects and took them into custody," Lyman said.

He did not release further details, noting the two had been questioned into early Monday morning and had not yet been booked into jail.

The Tribune will update this story as more information develops.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()