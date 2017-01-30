Man surrenders after shooting at American Fork police car

A man surrendered to American Fork police late Sunday night after allegedly firing a gun at a law officer's cruiser.

American Fork police Sgt. Josh Christensen said police were dispatched on a domestic violence complaint to a home near Center Street and 1080 North about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

"While officers were responding, dispatchers were told that the suspect was saying he would shoot officers [arriving]," Christensen said. "So when the first officer arrived, he parked down the street, lights off, to wait [for backup]."

About two hours later, the man left the home, got into his car and attempted to ram the cruiser; the officer was able to avoid a collision.