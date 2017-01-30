Quantcast
Man surrenders after shooting at American Fork police car

A man surrendered to American Fork police late Sunday night after allegedly firing a gun at a law officer's cruiser.

American Fork police Sgt. Josh Christensen said police were dispatched on a domestic violence complaint to a home near Center Street and 1080 North about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

"While officers were responding, dispatchers were told that the suspect was saying he would shoot officers [arriving]," Christensen said. "So when the first officer arrived, he parked down the street, lights off, to wait [for backup]."

About two hours later, the man left the home, got into his car and attempted to ram the cruiser; the officer was able to avoid a collision.

"Then the suspect existed his vehicle with a gun," Christensen said. "The officer drove off and the suspect [allegedly] fired several rounds into the back of the police car."

While the cruiser was struck, the officer escaped injury.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect and his parents called 911 and arranged for him to turn himself in at police headquarters.

Seth Patterson, 35, was arrested and booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of felony attempted aggravated murder, domestic violence assault and domestic violence in the presence of three children.

Christensen said the children were unharmed during the domestic incident, but Patterson's wife sustained minor injuries.

Patterson, who previously had only a misdemeanor speeding violation his record, remained in jail Monday without bail.

