Free lunches, social events are on tap at Legislature

This year that includes 15 lunches, 14 dinners, 10 breakfasts, 17 receptions, six family events (mostly museum visits or movie nights) and 32 sponsored snack breaks (with food usually available just off the floor of each chamber).

At least 86 different groups sponsored those events, sometimes jointly, and sometimes they fund multiple events. (A full list of events on social calendars and their sponsors is available online at sltrib.com.)

Sponsors almost always have business before the Legislature.

Health care groups and insurance companies sponsored at least 15 events for legislators. At least 26 bills on health care have been introduced so far this year.

A variety of education and higher education groups sponsored 14 events for lawmakers. More than 100 bills in those areas have been introduced so far.

How much groups spend on event is not known because the Legislature seven years ago changed rules so that organizations need not report costs if a majority of either chamber or any committee is invited to attend.

The Discovery Center at the Gateway, which held a family event for lawmakers, has requested $1 million to help replace aging equipment and update exhibits.

The Hale Center Theater offered legislators a dinner and a show, "The Nerd." Lawmakers attending had to pay $22 per person to comply with gift limits in ethics laws. The theater is seeking $100,000 to help with its ongoing costs as it is moving from West Valley City to Sandy.

Thanksgiving Point scheduled a dinner for lawmakers at its Museum of Natural Curiosity. Thanksgiving Point is seeking an appropriation of $1.5 million.

The Leonardo museum in Salt Lake City also scheduled a family event. It seeks $75,000 to help replace some equipment in its heavily used exhibit on flight.

The Natural History Museum of Utah also sponsored a dinner at its facility. It is seeking an appropriation of $250,000 to help with ongoing expenses.

"I can see how the public might say it's some form of bribe," says House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.

"I don't know of many legislators that view it that way," he said. "It's part of the process we as legislators go through together so we can be more intelligent" on issues by listening to important groups together as time is tight.

House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, adds he hopes that passage of any bill or appropriation "doesn't depend on whether these events are held. I think things are driven by the issues" not freebies.