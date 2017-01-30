Man on trial again — this time in federal court — for allegedly killing Utah deputy

"She died quickly, alone, still clutching her flashlight in her hand," Higgins told the jury.

But defense attorney Stephen McCaughey said it was Roman's passenger — Ryan Greathouse, Fox's brother — who grabbed the AK-47 and fired the shots.

When Greathouse, who had bought methamphetamine from Roman a little earlier, realized he had killed his sister, he began crying, McCaughey said.

Then Greathouse told Roman to leave the county and, if he got caught, to say he had killed Fox, McCaughey said. He said Greathouse threatened to kill Roman's children if he didn't comply.

"Because of that threat, [Roman] confessed to the shooting of Deputy Fox," McCaughey said.

Despite Roman's later confession to police, he testified at his 2012 state court trial that it was Fox's brother who shot and killed the 37-year-old deputy.

Between the time of the shooting and Roman's trial, Greathouse was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room April 22, 2010.

A 4th District Court jury found Roman not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years at the Utah State Prison.

Roman is currently being tried for intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and seven other counts.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer.

A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling.

Roman pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court to three charges related to his status as an undocumented immigrant — one count each of being a felon in possession of firearms; being an illegal alien in possession of firearms; and re-entering the United States after being previously removed. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for each firearm count and up to 20 years for the illegal re-entry count. No sentencing date on those charges has been set.

In 1996 and 1997, Roman was charged in Millard County in two different cases with a handful of felonies, including drug and weapons charges.

In the 1996 case, an informant told police he had been selling drugs for Roman for about a year, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court. The informant also told police he had traded a Tech 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to Roman for drugs, and that he believed Roman kept the weapon and a cache of illegal drugs in a back bedroom of his Delta area trailer home.