Flames gut Granite School District bus, no injuries reported

A Granite School District bus erupted in flames early Friday afternoon, but there were no students on board and the driver escaped injury.

The bus burst into flame from its front, engine compartment about noon while in transit near 1300 East Spring Lane (about 4600 South).

District officials said that while the bus was likely a total loss, a replacement bus was soon dispatched to handle its route and no transportation disruptions were expected.

Unified Police have been asked to investigate the incident.

