SLCPD: ‘Just shoot me,’ man demands, but gets Tasered, handcuffed and jailed instead

He said he wanted to die. Instead, a 40-year-old man likely got the shock of his life, along with a cot at the Salt Lake County jail.

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said it all began with what seemed a routine traffic stop, shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday near 700 West and 600 North.

"Our officer pulled him over for speeding, and that's when [the suspect] jumped out of the car holding a large kitchen knife," Wilking said.

"Just shoot me," the man allegedly demanded, then began to advance on the officer despite commands to stop.

The officer deployed his Taser, and the electrical charge took the suspect to the asphalt. The man still tried to attack but was successfully disarmed and handcuffed by the officer, who was not hurt.