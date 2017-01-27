Unified Police chase down, subdue violent Nevada fugitive

Nevada authorities were especially concerned that the 35-year-old suspect may have fled to Utah, where he reportedly had family.

UPD officers spotted Withers in a van in the Millcreek area about 10:50 p.m. A traffic stop was attempted, but Withers sped away. During the ensuing half-hour pursuit, officers spiked the van's tires twice, finally forcing it to a halt near 2100 West and 4700 South in Taylorsville.

Still, Withers refused to surrender, and officers spotted him move into the back of the van, a knife in hand.

Officers fired foam-impact rounds and tear gas into the van, which resulted in Winthers opening the van's door and partially crawling out. A police dog then subdued him while officers took him into custody.

Lohrke said officers discovered that Withers had cut himself on the neck and arms in an apparent suicide attempt. Withers was taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Once released by doctors, he will be booked into the Salt Lake County jail pending expected extradition back to Nevada.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims