Unified Police chase down, subdue violent Nevada fugitive

A Nevada fugitive, who allegedly tried to decapitate his ex-girlfriend, was taken into custody in Utah late Thursday night — but not before he purportedly attempted to kill himself as officers closed in.
Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said North Las Vegas police had issued a bulletin to neighboring states for Ronny Wesley Withers after he allegedly tried to kill 28-year-old Sondra Lucero.
Lucero, who told Nevada police that Withers threw a rock through her car window, striking her in the head. He then allegedly pepper-sprayed her, dragged her from the vehicle and stabbed her numerous times in the neck area.