Sandy: Fire destroys half of snowplow fleet, causes millions of dollars in losses

A fire destroyed half of Sandy's snowplow truck fleet and caused millions of dollars in losses before being extinguished early Friday morning.

Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Eric Larson said the first alarm for the blaze at the city's public works maintenance complex, 8775 S. 700 West, came in about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews arrived to find about half the structure in flames and billowing smoke.

Larson said the fire was not believed suspicious in nature, though its could be several days before investigators are able to determine its cause.

Ten of the city's 20 snowplow trucks were destroyed in the blaze. Overall damage was still being assessed, but Larson said the toll easily will be "in the millions" of dollars.