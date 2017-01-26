Utah businessman sentenced to prison for tax evasion

A Kaysville businessman and certified public accountant has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion.
David Brian Bybee, 56 — who managed and controlled several companies from his home in Kaysville or other business addresses in Davis County — was charged in U.S. District Court last year with evading payment of personal taxes and payroll taxes for his employees.
Bybee pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempting to evade and defeat payment of taxes.
Judge Dee Benson sentenced him to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by 36 months probation. Bybee was ordered to report to prison on March 22.