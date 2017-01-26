Filed on behalf of three Utah students — all minors — and their parents, the lawsuit asks U.S. District Judge Dee Benson to strike down Utah's curriculum laws as unconstitutional on the grounds that they violate First Amendment rights to free speech and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection, along with those that ensure equal access and prohibit sex discrimination.

"Most people in Utah and other states recognize that discrimination against gay people has no place in our society," said Shannon Minter, NCLR's legal director, said in a prepared statement. "The U.S. Supreme Court also held that a person's sexual orientation cannot be the basis for treating people differently. The laws are divisive and harmful, especially to students, and we look forward to the day when all students can participate equally and safely in Utah's schools."

At least seven other states have similar laws, which advocates say single out homosexuality as wrong and leave LGBT people at risk of isolation, harassment and discrimination.

Utah's lawsuit is the first of its kind and has the potential to set a national precedent, NCLR attorneys have said.

In a November response to the lawsuit, the Utah attorney general's office said that state curriculum laws and the Utah State Board of Education policies are constitutional and not discriminatory because they do not "contain the phrase anti-gay laws."

Court papers also claim the state, the education board and the three districts are protected by immunity laws and can't be sued.

In addition to Equality Utah, the lawsuit's plaintiffs include a 7-year-old Weber County boy who is gender nonconforming; a gay, male high school student from Cache County barred from talking about his uncle's same-sex marriage at school; and a lesbian enrolled in a Salt Lake County high school, who has been discouraged from asking questions about homosexuality in health class.

The court has issued a protective order preserving the anonymity of the three youths because of their ages.

