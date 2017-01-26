A Utah man has been sentenced to prison for up to 15 years for selling shares in companies supposedly developing a movie rental technology that was "better than Netflix," while he instead using investor funds for personal expenses that included fast food meals.

David Bruce Buttars, 56, and co-defendant Mark Whitney Keith La Count, 59, defrauding six victims, including several Park City neighbors, out of $69,500, according to charges filed four years ago in 3rd District Court.

In September, following a three-day jury trial, Buttars was found guilty of five counts: engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and securities fraud, both second-degree felonies, as well as three counts of third-degree felony securities fraud. The jury found him not guilty of three counts of second-degree felony theft and one count of third-degree felony theft.