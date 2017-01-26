Quantcast
Utah man sentenced to prison in “better than Netflix” fraud case

The Salt Lake Tribune
A Utah man has been sentenced to prison for up to 15 years for selling shares in companies supposedly developing a movie rental technology that was "better than Netflix," while he instead using investor funds for personal expenses that included fast food meals.

David Bruce Buttars, 56, and co-defendant Mark Whitney Keith La Count, 59, defrauding six victims, including several Park City neighbors, out of $69,500, according to charges filed four years ago in 3rd District Court.

In September, following a three-day jury trial, Buttars was found guilty of five counts: engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and securities fraud, both second-degree felonies, as well as three counts of third-degree felony securities fraud. The jury found him not guilty of three counts of second-degree felony theft and one count of third-degree felony theft.

On Thursday, Judge Vernice Trease sentenced Buttars to one to 15 years on each of the second-degree felony counts and zero to five years in prison on the third-degree felony counts. The judge ordered the convictions to run concurrently, meaning Buttars will serve a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

The judge also ordered Buttars to pay full restitution to his victims.

In 2013, La Count pleaded no contest to one count of class A misdemeanor attempted securities fraud and was fined $750 and placed on 18 months probation, which he completed in 2014.

Buttars and La Count sold shares in Ellipse Technology Inc. and Movieblitz North America but were not licensed to sell securities and investors never saw any returns, charges state.

The two told potential investors they were working with a "genius" who had helped to create the stealth bomber and who was using some of that technology to develop a device that would "put media stores out of business," according to charging documents.

 

