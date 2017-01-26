Utah prosecutors: Woman’s deadly tumble down staircase was a case of manslaughter

A West Valley City man is accused in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found at the bottom of his home's steps several hours after the couple had argued.

Juan Salvador Velasquez-Trujillo, 52, of West Valley City, was charged in 3rd District Court on Wednesday with second-degree felony manslaughter in the death last month of Haydee Suriano.

Velasquez-Trujillo, also known as Juan or Salvador Velasquez, remained in the Cache County jail on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

An initial court appearance was set for Tuesday.

West Valley City police were called to 6961 W. Hunter Pine Circle (3290 South) early the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2016, finding Suriano's body at the bottom of a staircase. Evidence at the scene — including dried blood on her face — indicated she had been dead for several hours, according to charging documents.