Search for missing Flaming Gorge fisherman may resume Saturday

A window in wintry weather allowed the search for a missing fisherman to briefly resume Thursday morning at northeastern Utah's Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, but a helicopter crew was unable to locate the 59-year-old man.

Daggett County sheriff's spokeswoman Susie Potter said no further search efforts were likely until this weekend, when watercraft were expected to arrive to resume looking for the man.

Heavy snowstorms had halted efforts Monday through Wednesday to find the angler, believed to have fallen into the water on Jan. 20 while unloading his boat.

The identity of the missing man is being withheld until the search is completed, Potter said.