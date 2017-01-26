After three days, Hawaii search for still-missing Utah man ends

An extensive, three-day search for a Utah man who was swept by ocean waves off the rocks in Hawaii was ended without success Wednesday night.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto efforts in the air, on the water and the beaches of the Olivine Pools area included local emergency personnel as well as U.S. Coast Guard ships and aircraft.

Steven Espinoza, 34, of Pleasant Grove, and a 23-year-old man from Connecticut both were swept into the Pacific on Monday in Kahakuloa. The 23-year-old was rescued, having suffered numerous lacerations, but Espinoza was lost to sight.

A candlelight vigil was held for him in West Valley City Tuesday night, and a GoFundMe site (https://www.gofundme.com/30ho9eo) established to helping pay travel expenses for family to Hawaii to recover Espinoza's personal effects.