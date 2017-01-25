Utah man faces child-rape charges after DNA matches young teen’s baby

A Salt Lake City man faces child-rape charges after investigators say they used DNA from a cigarette butt to match determine that he was the father of a 14-year-old's baby.

The Utah attorney general's office began investigating William Piol Makuei, 52, after the then-13-year-old victim was found to be 29 weeks pregnant at University Hospital in June.

The girl told investigators that she had sex with a Sudanese man named William multiple times, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court.

On one occasion, when the victim was walking home from a market, Makuei allegedly pulled up alongside the girl and "threatened that 'something bad would happen' to her family if she did not get in the car," the charges state.