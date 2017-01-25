Senator Dabakis: Tax the rich to fund schools

The Our Schools Now ballot initiative is working to lift Utah's income tax rate from 5 percent to 5.875 percent, a shift that would raise $750 million for public education.

But one lawmaker says the problem isn't that the tax rate is too low, the problem is that it is too flat.

Before asking all Utahns to pay a higher rate, Salt Lake City Democratic Sen. Jim Dabakis said, the state should turn to its wealthy citizens to fund schools.

"That great sucking sound you heard is money flying out of our schools and into the pockets of the Romneys and the Huntsmans," Dabakis said.