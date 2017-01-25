Hughes says he’ll testify to clear his name in Swallow case — after Legislature’s close

Hughes may not have the luxury of waiting.

In 3rd District Court on Wednesday, defense attorney Scott C. Williams said the speaker was among at least nine new witnesses — including former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev. — that he may subpoena to testify when Swallow's trial on charges related to public corruption begins Feb. 7.

"The defense witness list is now populated with individuals who can impeach the state's witnesses," said Williams, who like Salt Lake County prosecutors and an FBI investigator, heard the Hughes and Reid allegations for the first time Tuesday.

The bomshell.came during testimony from convicted businessman Marc Sessions Jenson, who said Hughes and some Utah Transit Authority developers were with then-Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and Swallow in June 2009 at the Pelican Hill resort, where they supposedly discussed the development of a train station in Draper. Reid, he said, met with the group later at a secret meeting away from the resort.

That proposed development led to a probe by the attorney general's office, the Legislature and the FBI into allegations of conflicts of interest and self-dealing; no charges have been filed.

Jenson, who had business ties to the developers, also said hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks were paid to three unnamed UTA board members.

Hughes, a UTA board member and chairman from 2010 to 2014, denied that he received any kickbacks. He went on KSL Radio's "The Doug Wright Show" to defend himself, but so did Shurtleff and Jenson.

Shurtleff, whose charges were dropped last year in a parallel criminal case, insisting that Jenson's allegations "had come from a twisted mind" and were "absolutely false, and irresponsible and just alarming." And he again criticized Salt Lake County prosecutors who allowed Jenson to testify "without corroborating that" testimony. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he could not comment on Jenson's statements Tuesday.

Hughes told Wright he was "available under oath to state the truth," and that he had been gathering online activities and records to show he was in Utah during the time Shurtleff and Swallow were at Pelican Hill.

Jenson later called in and insisted he had told the truth, while seeming to hint that Shurtleff's legal battles weren't over.

Jenson's testimony came as part of an evidentiary hearing to determine whether a jury can hear out-of-court statements made by Shurtleff, Swallow's onetime co-defendant and former boss, and the late Tim Lawson, a close Shurtleff associate who called himself a "fixer" and Shurtleff's best friend.

Hearsay statements are typically not allowed, or considered reliable, but the rules of evidence allow for exceptions if the remarks lend truth to the assertion prosecutors are making about an alleged crime.

Prosecutors want to use the remarks as proof that Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson were engaged in an ongoing criminal enterprise or conspiracy. That's important because Swallow is facing a racketeering charge, so the state must prove there was a pattern of unlawful activity if it were to secure a conviction.

Jenson is the first person to testify under oath about the sweeping allegations of a pay-to-play scandal that resulted in the 2014 criminal charges brought against Shurtleff and Swallow.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanors, including counts of pattern of unlawful activity, bribery, accepting prohibited gifts, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice. If he is convicted of the charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison.