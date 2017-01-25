As flood of new witnesses come forward, Swallow’s attorney asks judge for more time

That information was new to the Swallow defense and generated numerous calls from witnesses who claim Jenson has not told the truth, attorney Scott C. Williams said in 3rd District Court.

"He's made claims about things on the stand we did not anticipate," Williams told 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills. "And individuals have reached out to us that want to tell this court why they have proof that [the claims] are false."

Hughes has also denied Jenson's claims and went on a local radio station saying he would testify to it in court, Williams added, before asking Hruby-Mills to continue the hearing, which began on Tuesday.

Salt Lake County prosecutors also said the Hughes-Reid claims were new, but argued that the hearing should not be further delayed.

Jenson's testimony is part of an evidentiary hearing to determine whether a jury can hear out-of-court statements made by Swallow's onetime co-defendant and former boss, Mark Shurtleff, and others.

Prosecutors want to use the remarks as proof that the men were engaged in an ongoing criminal enterprise or conspiracy. That's important because Swallow is facing a racketeering charge, so the state must prove there was a pattern of unlawful activity.

Jenson is the first person to testify under oath about the sweeping allegations of a pay-to-play scandal that resulted in the 2014 criminal charges brought against Shurtleff and Swallow.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanors, including counts of pattern of unlawful activity, bribery, accepting prohibited gifts, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.

A trial is set to begin Feb. 7. If convicted, Swallow faces a potential prison term of up to 30 years.

Also Wednesday, a forensic accountant who works for the FBI said she never found any receipts from the swanky Pelican Hill resort in southern California that bore the names Hughes or Reid. However, there were receipts for Swallow and Shurtleff's expenses, she said.

Utah's Gov. Gary Herbert also was mentioned on Wednesday, when Williams introduced a letter the governor wrote in 2009 vouching for the character of Tim Lawson, the so-called Shurtleff "fixer" who has been accused of bullying and threatening Jenson and other Utah businessmen.

In the letter, which was drafted to a Hong Kong investment bank, Herbert calls Lawson a friend and a person of integrity.

Williams asked FBI special agent Jon Isakson how the positive statements about Lawson's character could be true, when investigators and prosecutors had "engaged in a narrative" that Lawson was an untrustworthy "crook" who had extorted money from Jenson.

Isakson said agents had not investigated whether Lawson had a relationship with Herbert, nor interviewed the governor, because there was no indication he had information about Shurtleff and Swallow.

jdobner@sltrib.com