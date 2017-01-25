The trapped skier who wasn’t -- but still a chance to warn of avalanche danger

A late-morning snowslide in Lambs Canyon east of Salt Lake City had search and rescue workers rushing to the scene Wednesday.

Moments later, though, Unified Police called the whole thing off. Everyone thought to have been in the area of the slide about 10:30 a.m., along a backcountry section of the canyon, was just fine.

Initially, UPS spokesman Brian Lohrke said, there had been reports of an avalanche, of undetermined size, and a pair of skis found at the scene.

Still, with avalanche danger at "high" levels throughout the Wasatch Front following recent snowstorms, Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder planned to hold an afternoon news conference at Lambs Canyon to emphasize backcountry safety by winter sports enthusiasts.