Utah police investigating woman’s death after jail booking

Ogden • Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman who suffered a medical problem a day after she was booked into a northern Utah jail.

The Ogden Standard-Examiner reports that an ambulance took Heather Ashton Miller to a hospital when she suffered an unspecified medical issue at the Davis County jail.

Sgt. DeeAnn Servey says Miller was arrested early the morning of Dec. 20 and taken to the hospital late the following night. Servey says federal privacy laws block her from releasing more information about the inmate's condition.

Police documents say she was arrested after officers pulled over the car she was riding in and found heroin in her purse. No attorney was listed for her Wednesday in court documents.