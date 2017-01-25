Arizona woman dies in head-on crash with truck near Kanab

An Arizona woman was killed when her car collided with a truck in the process of making a turn off of U.S. 89 in southern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the crash occurred at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson Canyon, about 10 miles northwest of Kanab.

A Dodge flatbed truck hauling a trailer loaded with top soil had slowed and moved into the oncoming lane, intending to make a left turn into a driveway off the highway.

That was when a Hyundai Accent sedan, driven by 59-year-old Sharon McCoy, of Kingman, Ariz., slammed into the truck head-on.