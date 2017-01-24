Abdi Mohamed shooting: Police group says body-cam shows justified shooting; others say it’s ‘damning’ of the two officers

After the videos were shown in court during a preliminary hearing for Mohamed on Monday, Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill released the body-cam footage to the public after months of denying record requests and calls for the videos to be released.

Matt Romrell, with Utah Against Police Brutality, said that when the group finally saw the video, "jaws hit the floor." A rally organized by the group will take place Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. in front of the city's public safety building, 475 S. 300 East.

"What the public saw is different from what the public has heard over this last year," Romrell wrote in a news release, seemingly in reference to accounts of the shooting offered by Gill and the Salt Lake City Civilian Review Board.

Gill found that the officers were justified in using deadly force, because they believed it was necessary to stop Mohamed from assaulting another man with a broom handle. The civilian review board, however, found the officers were "not within" policy and noted that it appeared that the fight between the two appeared to be winding down as shots were fired.

Ian Adams, executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, said Tuesday that after watching the videos, he believes they show what his group has said all along: That it was a "totally, legally justified shooting."

He said Checketts and Winegar acted heroically and within their training.

"They are down there responding to a totally separate complaint," Adams said. "They're not expecting to be involved [in a shooting] 30 seconds later. But one of the officers, his attention is called to an aggravated assault and they immediately both rush to assist that victim. That's what I mean by heroism."

The body-cam videos show the officers spot the altercation involving Mohamed, an unidentified man and Kelly McRae. The two officers run toward the assault scene, yelling, "Put it down," "Drop it," and, in one instance, "Police!" The video shows the second man notice the officers and walk away from the assault, while Mohamed continues toward McRae. About 15 seconds elapse between when the two officers begin yelling and when shots are fired.

In the video, Mohamed does not appear to react to the two officers. Instead, he walks toward McRae, with the broom handle in his hand. McRae can be seen backing up, his hands in the air.

Adams noted that when he watched the video, he found it significant that everyone in the area reacted to the officers running towards them and yelling, while Mohamed did not.

"It stood out to me that everybody in the area hears what those officers are saying," he said. "Mr. Mohamed is clearly so intent on assaulting that victim. If he's simply choosing not to hear them or he's just so locked into his violent ways that he doesn't hear him — either way, the fact is that everyone else, including one of the other suspects, responds. That tells me Mr. Mohamed had every chance to surrender in a peaceful way and just didn't."

After the shooting, the teen lay bleeding on the ground for at least five minutes without receiving any first aid. The video shows a crowd of people gathering near the teen and yelling as the two officers holler at the crowd to get back.

Romrell was critical of this, saying the footage shows responding officers standing around and discussing the crime scene, while leaving Mohamed on the ground without medical care.

"At one point in the video, the police are heard laughing as a young man fights for his life," Romrell wrote.

But the police officers' number one priority after a shooting is to secure the scene as firefighters and paramedics arrive, Adams said — something the two officers could not do quickly because of the crowd that had gathered around them. In the videos, voices in the crowd can be heard screaming at the officers, some saying Mohamed need help, others asking why the officers shot, while others swear at the officers and call them names.