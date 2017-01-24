Utah man charged with stalking, threatening his Mormon bishop, poisoning his lawn

A Murray man was charged Monday with stalking, threatening his LDS bishop and the bishop's family, and killing the bishop's lawn after a dispute during an admission interview for BYU-Idaho.
The 30-year-old man faces charges in 3rd District Court of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony; stalking, a class A misdemeanor; and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.
The bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told police that during a meeting regarding the man's application to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho, the man "became very angry, violent and a minor physical altercation occurred between" the two, according to charges.