Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Charges filed against Utah man accused of stealing car with two young children inside

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 31 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly stole a car in Layton with two young children inside, drove a short way before dropping them off at a nearby parking lot, and then sped away.

Tyler Allen Williams, 26, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, and class A misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at command of a law officer and false personal information to a peace officer.

No court dates were immediately set.

Events began the afternoon of Jan. 13, when Williams provided a false name and date of birth to a Layton police at an apartment complex near 215 N. Fairfield Road, according to charging documents.

After the officer ran the information and found it was false, he re-approached Williams, who ran to a nearby parking lot where a woman was loading her two children, a 3-year-old and an infant, into a car, charges state.

Williams tussled with a man who was apparently trying to fix something on the car, police have said. Williams then jumped inside and drove away, hitting the woman with the car as he left, charges state.

Soon after, Williams dropped the children off in store parking lot and continued driving.

Several officers chased him onto Interstate 15, but they ended the chase because of the danger Williams posed because of speed he was driving, charges state.

Williams was arrested the following night following another chase that ended with him crashing into another car in West Jordan, police have said.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()