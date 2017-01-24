Charges filed against Utah man accused of stealing car with two young children inside

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly stole a car in Layton with two young children inside, drove a short way before dropping them off at a nearby parking lot, and then sped away.

Tyler Allen Williams, 26, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, and class A misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at command of a law officer and false personal information to a peace officer.

No court dates were immediately set.

Events began the afternoon of Jan. 13, when Williams provided a false name and date of birth to a Layton police at an apartment complex near 215 N. Fairfield Road, according to charging documents.