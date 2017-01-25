Utah man pleads guilty in 2011 double-murder case, sentenced to life without parole

Sanpete County Attorney Brody Keisel said in 2014 that he waited to file on the homicides until Nevada authorities had adjudicated their case against McFarland and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Angela Marie Hill, also known as Angela Marie Atwood.

Hill is charged in Utah with the same counts as McFarland, minus the homicide charges. She was extradited to Utah in May, and pleaded not guilty to charges in September. She is accused of burglarizing another Mount Pleasant home with McFarland in the same time period as the homicides.

Hill is set to appear in court in March for a pretrial conference.

An arrest affidavit filed in Utah's 6th District Court, which was briefly made public in January 2012 before being sealed, alleges that on Dec. 29, 2011, McFarland drove around Mount Pleasant looking for a home to burglarize.

McFarland apparently selected the Fullwood home at random and, late Dec. 29 or early Dec. 30, had friends drop him off on a road behind the residence, according to the affidavit.

What happened inside the home has not been made public, but the arrest affidavit says the home was ransacked, the contents of cupboards and closets "strewn" around the home. By the time McFarland left, the Fullwoods were dead from gunshot wounds.

A day later, McFarland told a relative that "a mission had gone south" and that he had "dispatched lives" in Sanpete County, court records allege.

On Dec. 31, 2011 — the same day the Fullwoods were found dead in their home — police say McFarland and Hill tried to carjack a woman's car outside a casino in West Wendover, Nev. The victim fought off Hill and sped away, but was shot and wounded in the head.

The couple stole two other vehicles and led police on a high speed chase in the days that followed. They were eventually spotted walking in the Nevada desert by a rancher checking on cattle from an airline and were captured.

jmiller@sltrib.com

Twitter: @jm_miller