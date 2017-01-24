Three teens arrested in connection with Utah robberies, including one where the clerk was shot

Police have arrested three male juveniles — ages 16 and 17 — in connection with a series of robberies in Salt Lake County, including a Monday holdup at a Taylorsville gas station in which the clerk was shot and wounded.

The 21-year-old male clerk was shot when two suspects entered an Exxon station store at 2187 W. 4700 South at about 4:10 a.m. Monday. The suspects demanded and received cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. Then, at the end of the robbery, for undetermined reasons, one of the suspects shot the clerk multiple times.

The clerk initially was initially in critical condition, but his condition had been upgraded to fair, UPD Detective Ken Hansen said Tuesday.