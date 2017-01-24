Salt Lake City cops on hunt for bank robber who held gun to teller’s head

Salt Lake City police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held a gun to the head of a Key Bank teller before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives say the suspect — a 5-foot-10 white male of medium build, wearing a black ski mask, dark sunglasses and a green jacket — entered the bank at 1500 S. Foothill Drive about 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The gunman jumped onto the counter and put the handgun against the employee's head, demanding money. He then fled the bank on foot, eluding initial attempts by responding officers to locate him.