She admitted in a plea agreement that she touched the genitals of three boys — one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds — from January to September of 2013. The teens testified at preliminary hearings that they had sexual intercourse with Altice.

Members of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide by majority vote on either a release date for Altice or a date for another hearing.

Vice Chair Robert Yeates, who conducted the parole hearing, said a decision will be reached in about 30 days.

Altice, who cried during much of the hearing, said she has been focusing on life skills classes and therapy while in prison and has dug deep into the self-esteem issues that led to her behavior.

"I clearly lost sight of all my values and principles and was seeking inappropriate means to address my own issues," she said.

In response to questions by Yeates, Altice said she would not be able to teach again and has no plans to have any contact with her victims. She also said she is willing to complete sex offender treatment, either behind bars or in the community.

Altice's plans on release are to live in South Weber in a home owned by her parents and resume a job as an office assistant at a Davis County business. Her parents and two sisters attended the hearing in her support.

Altice's husband divorced her in late 2013 and has custody of their two children.

