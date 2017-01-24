Quantcast
Utah teacher who had sex with teens seeks parole, says she’s “extremely remorseful.”

By connect
First Published
Draper • A former Davis High School English teacher serving prison time for having sexual relationships with three teenage male students said Tuesday at a parole hearing there was no justification for her behavior.

Brianne Altice, 37, also said she would like her victims to know she is "extremely remorseful," adding she hopes they can move beyond "my poor decisions" and live happy lives.

"I understand that this was my doing," Altice said. "This was no one's fault but my own."

Altice was sentenced in November to at least two years and up to 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court to three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

She admitted in a plea agreement that she touched the genitals of three boys — one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds — from January to September of 2013. The teens testified at preliminary hearings that they had sexual intercourse with Altice.

Members of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide by majority vote on either a release date for Altice or a date for another hearing.

Vice Chair Robert Yeates, who conducted the parole hearing, said a decision will be reached in about 30 days.

Altice, who cried during much of the hearing, said she has been focusing on life skills classes and therapy while in prison and has dug deep into the self-esteem issues that led to her behavior.

"I clearly lost sight of all my values and principles and was seeking inappropriate means to address my own issues," she said.

In response to questions by Yeates, Altice said she would not be able to teach again and has no plans to have any contact with her victims. She also said she is willing to complete sex offender treatment, either behind bars or in the community.

Altice's plans on release are to live in South Weber in a home owned by her parents and resume a job as an office assistant at a Davis County business. Her parents and two sisters attended the hearing in her support.

Altice's husband divorced her in late 2013 and has custody of their two children.

