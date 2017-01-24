Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes’ name dragged into the criminal case of former AG John Swallow

That proposed FrontRunner station led to a probe by the attorney general's office, the Utah Legislature and the FBI with allegations of conflicts of interest and self-dealing. No charges have been filed.

Jenson also testified that the group met during that same time with then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Hughes immediately denied attending the meeting at the Pelican Hill beachside resort. An angry Shurtleff also denied that Hughes was present.

The allegations rattled the second day of the 2017 Legislature's general session. Hughes issued a statement in which he adamantly denied Jenson's allegations. He then later went to the House Republican caucus and vowed to defend himself under oath in court.

"I want my colleagues to know I have never been to Pelican Hill. I have never been in a meeting with Mark Shurtleff. I don't even know this guy, Marc Jenson. I wouldn't know him if he were standing right here."

He added, "I don't know how we can have a court proceeding going on down there where they can just cherry-pick a name and put me in a position where I have to defend myself against a negative.

"I will clear this," vowed Hughes, who received a standing ovation from most members of the GOP caucus.

Shurtleff himself showed up at the hearing after Jenson had been on the witness stand for some time testifying about their relationship, which Jenson said included payments of around $250,000 to the late Timothy Lawson, a Shurtleff friend who described himself as the attorney general's "fixer."

Shurtleff was asked to leave the courtroom because he is a possible defense witness at Swallow's trial starting next month.

But out in the courthouse corridor, Shurtleff denied Hughes was at the meeting.

"Get this," Shurtleff said, "Marc Jenson is a liar."

The former three-term attorney general, who saw criminal charges against him dismissed last year, also scolded Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, whose office is prosecuting Swallow, for allowing Jenson to commit perjury by lying under oath on the witness stand.

Shurtleff also said prosecutors had not called him as a witness because they knew he would rebut Jenson's testimony.

Jenson said that, in June 2009, when he was on probation after he reached a plea deal to settle 2005 criminal charges, Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson arrived at Pelican Hill to stay in villas Jenson was renting there. But unlike a previous trip, this time they brought along another man.

Jenson was not introduced, and Shurtleff wouldn't tell him who the "mystery man" was. Only in 2016 after seeing a photo on Instagram did he realize the mystery man was Hughes and sent his attorney, Helen Redd, a screen shot.

"That was him, that's the guy," Jenson told Redd.