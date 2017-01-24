Hearing will determine if hearsay statements can be used against Swallow

Third District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills is expected to hear argument on the issue at a Tuesday hearing.

Swallow's attorney Scott C. Williams asked for the hearing, hoping to block prosecutors from being allowed to use the co-conspirator statements or, at least, clarify what statements they want a jury to hear.

"The ... case presents unique and complex issues as to whether a criminal conspiracy existed, and whether potential statements to be offered by the state are statements in furtherance of a conspiracy," Williams wrote in court papers.

Swallow is charged with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts related to allegations of a pay-to-play scandal inside the Utah attorney general's office.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which include counts of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, accepting a prohibited gift, tampering with evidence, bribery and obstruction of justice.

A trial is set to begin Feb. 7. If convicted, Swallow faces up to 30 years in prison.

Shurtleff was Swallow's predecessor. In 2008, he tapped Swallow to handle his campaign fundraising and later hired him as a civil division boss, paving the way for Swallow's election in 2012.

Lawson was known as the self-described "fixer" for Shurtleff, who helped to drum up campaign donations and was accused of trying intimidate and threaten several Utah businessmen. He died last year, while battling his own set of criminal charges that also grew out of the Shurtleff and Swallow scandal.

Court papers say prosecutors want to use multiple statements from Shurtleff and Lawson which were "made in furtherance of a conspiracy or joint venture in order to establish enterprise and mental state."

Williams contends evidence rules require prosecutors to be more specific and has asked the court to order they submit a detailed list of statements. The rule also requires prosecutors to show evidence of the alleged conspiracy that is independent from the Shurtleff and Lawson statements they want to use, court papers say.

Lawson, of course, can't be called as a witnesses in Swallow's trial, but it's unclear why prosecutors don't want to call Shurtleff, who was once a co-defendant in the case.

Criminal charges against Shurtleff were dismissed last year. He could be subpoenaed to testify against his former chief civil deputy and handpicked successor, but his name is not on the list of possible witnesses that prosecutors have filed with the court.

