Bad weather, equipment woes halt search for Flaming Gorge fisherman again

Inclement winter weather suspended the search for a missing fisherman for a second day Tuesday at northeastern Utah's Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

Heavy snowstorms had halted efforts on Monday to find the 59-year-old man, believed to have fallen into the water last Friday while unloading his boat.

Continued poor conditions and the arrival of yet another storm once more suspended the search on Tuesday, said Daggett County sheriff's spokeswoman Susie Potter.

Technical difficulties with underwater search gear also contributed to the decision.

Due to the weather, additional sonar equipped boats and crews from state and neighboring county agencies to operate them weren't expected to arrive until Wednesday at the earliest.