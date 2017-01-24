Quantcast
One dead, 2 hurt in West Valley City shooting; grandson in custody

An apparent domestic dispute culminated in a fatal shooting in West Valley City Tuesday morning. One man was dead, two people injured and a male suspect in custody.

Public safety dispatchers say the initial 911 call came was recorded 5:02 a.m. from a home at 3995 S. 1500 West. A woman made that call, during which a gunshot was heard. The line then went silent.

Police arrived to find a elderly man dead; they took a 23-year-old man, believed to be the victim's grandson, into custody.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation between the older and younger man over an undisclosed issue.

Another man, and the woman who made the call, were injured. Police did not confirm initial reports that those victims may have been stabbed. Both were rushed to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.

