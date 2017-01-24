One dead, 2 hurt in West Valley City shooting; grandson in custody

An apparent domestic dispute culminated in a fatal shooting in West Valley City Tuesday morning. One man was dead, two people injured and a male suspect in custody.

Public safety dispatchers say the initial 911 call came was recorded 5:02 a.m. from a home at 3995 S. 1500 West. A woman made that call, during which a gunshot was heard. The line then went silent.

Police arrived to find a elderly man dead; they took a 23-year-old man, believed to be the victim's grandson, into custody.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation between the older and younger man over an undisclosed issue.