Body-cam footage shows 2016 police shooting of Abdi Mohamed outside SLC homeless shelter

Nearly a year after then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed was shot by police, body-camera footage of the violent encounter was seen publicly for the first time Monday.

On Monday morning, the videos — which had sparked a fight between prosecutors and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah over their release — ­were shown inside a 3rd District juvenile courtroom, where a preliminary hearing was held for Mohamed.

Mohamed, now 18, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute. He is accused of assaulting a man with a hollow metal rod after a dispute about a drug purchase the night of Feb. 27, outside a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter.

Judge Julie Lund heard testimony about the alleged crimes Monday before finding there was probable cause for the case to move forward. She will determine at a hearing next month whether Mohamed's case will stay in juvenile court or move to the adult system.

After the court hearing, the Salt Lake County district attorney's office released the videos to the public — a move that came after months of denying records requests.

The ACLU recently won a victory before the State Records Committee, which unanimously approved the release of the video.

The county had said it planned to appeal the committee's decision, but after the footage was shown in court Monday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement that he felt it was the right time to release it. Previously, he had said it was critical for the evidence to remain private because releasing it could affect Mohamed's right to a fair trial.

"My position on public release of videos relating to the Rio Grande officer-involved shooting has never been if, but when," Gill said in a statement. "… We have always said this case presented a very close, nuanced, and complicated balancing act between the statutory rights of the public versus the constitutional rights of the juvenile. We have consistently maintained that we would release all information once we were confident that doing so would not violate the rights of the accused or compromise the integrity of the process."

The ACLU on Monday called the release a "victory for open government and transparency."

"The public can finally view for themselves the controversial footage that has been repeatedly described to them by government officials, and was recorded by body cameras paid for by their tax dollars," said Brittney Nystrom, ACLU of Utah's executive director. "We maintain that the footage should have been released many months ago, because these are clearly public records; however, we are glad that transparency ultimately triumphed in this case."

David Reymann, an attorney with Parr Brown Gee & Loveless who worked with the ACLU in seeking the release of the footage, said they fought for government transparency across the board, not just in Mohamed's case.

"We sincerely hope," Reymann said, "that the next time a high-profile incident like this occurs, and community members demand accountability and transparency, Salt Lake County will not force people to hire lawyers to access records that should be immediately presumed and made public."

In addition to body-cam footage from the two police officers, Kory Checketts and Jordan Winegar, Gill also released surveillance video from the area of the homeless shelter. The footage shows the two officers initially at the women's shelter investigating a cellphone theft. When they left the shelter in search of the phone, they spotted an altercation between Mohamed, an unidentified man and Kelly McRae.

McRae testified at Monday's hearing that Mohamed assaulted him after he had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from the teen. McRae testified that he offered Mohamed the metal rod, which had been described as a handle for a mop, rake or a broom, in an effort to get Mohamed to leave him alone.

The body-cam videos show the two officers running toward the assault scene, yelling "Put it down," "Drop it," and in one instance, "Police!" The video shows the second man notice the officers and walk away from the assault, while Mohamed continues toward McRae. About 15 seconds elapse between when the two officers begin yelling and when shots are fired.

In the video, Mohamed does not appear to react to the two officers. Instead, he moves toward McRae, with the broom handle moving in his hands. McRae can be seen backing up, his hands in the air.

As the officers fire their weapons, Mohamed immediately drops to the ground and the metal handle flies from his hands.