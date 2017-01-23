Bomb threats disrupt classes at 2 Salt Lake City schools

Separate bomb threats disrupted classes at two Salt Lake City School District campuses on Monday.

District spokesman Jason Olson said "precautionary lockdowns" were put in place early Monday afternoon at both Highland High School and Hillside Middle School.

By 12:45 p.m., the lockdown at Hillside was lifted. However, due to the large size of the Highland High campus, district officials dismissed about 1,700 students for the remainder of the day.

Olson said police indicated doubts about the veracity of the threats, but wanted time to search the high school and its grounds with bomb-sniffing dogs — just in case.

Neither police nor district officials specified how the threats were made, whether over the telephone, by email, notes or social media.