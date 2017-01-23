Quantcast
Heavy snows trigger dozens of avalanches along Wasatch Front

First the snow came down. Then, mountains of the white stuff followed, tumbling onto and closing down canyon roads along the Wasatch Front on Monday.

As more than a foot of fresh, heavy snow blanketed the peaks and slopes along the state's northern mountainous spine, dozens of snowslides — some small, others big enough to bury stretches of highways — broke loose, causing ski resorts and road maintenance crews headaches.

No injuries were initially reported, but about 40 avalanches were recorded alone in Little Cottonwood Canyon, east of Salt Lake City, due to control work. Seven of them crossed the road and were expected to shut down travel into Tuesday morning, the Utah Department of Transportation said.

Two reported snowslides shut down the North Ogden Canyon Road on Monday, and the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the stretch between North Ogden and the town of Liberty likely will remain closed until Wednesday.

The storm, which dumped more than a foot in the higher elevations and about half-a-foot in some valley locales, also closed down Logan Canyon for hours of avalanche control work, as well as Utah's State Road 143 between Brian Head and Mammoth Creek.

Late Monday morning, nearby State Road 158 to the Powder Mountain ski resort, was closed to all traffic due to severe weather. Skiers at the resort were escorted out, UDOT officials stated.

The Utah Avalanche Center rated almost all of the state's mountain zones as being at "high" risk Monday for potentially deadly backcountry snowslides as well.

Forest Service officials warned that heavy, dense snowfall combined with strong winds — reported at 50 mph in places — had created widespread areas of unstable snow, especially along slopes of 30 degrees or steeper.

