Heavy snows trigger dozens of avalanches along Wasatch Front

First the snow came down. Then, mountains of the white stuff followed, tumbling onto and closing down canyon roads along the Wasatch Front on Monday.

As more than a foot of fresh, heavy snow blanketed the peaks and slopes along the state's northern mountainous spine, dozens of snowslides — some small, others big enough to bury stretches of highways — broke loose, causing ski resorts and road maintenance crews headaches.

No injuries were initially reported, but about 40 avalanches were recorded alone in Little Cottonwood Canyon, east of Salt Lake City, due to control work. Seven of them crossed the road and were expected to shut down travel into Tuesday morning, the Utah Department of Transportation said.